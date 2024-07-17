New welding program at RSI runs overnight to accommodate students

article

With the nationwide shortage of welders set to reach 330,000 by 2028, a local school is now offering more options for students.

RSI the Refrigeration School has an extensive welding program with many new options.

The school has expanded the current program to offer overnight classes from midnight to 5:15 a.m.

"The average age of a welder is 55-60, so to us instructors it's important to pass along the knowledge. It's been a long time coming," said Norge Labrato, Director of Training at RSI.

While unconventional, this class is designed to fit the needs of all students.

Instructor Brian Kester says there are advantages to the overnight classes.

Starting salaries can begin at $60,000

"The major benefit of it is students can still work a full-time job and live a full life outside of school without having school interfere with their work and personal lives," he said.

Nationally, an estimated 3 million jobs are available in the skilled trades; jobs in electrical, plumbing, and welding fields.

Traditionally known as blue-collar jobs, they can pay $40-60,000 in starting salary. Students already in the program say they love welding and are confident they can find a great job after school.

"I would say just go for it and in this career you really can do anything, and it can take you places," student Caylee Kilt said.

The overnight schedule will start next week and the course is a 7-month program.