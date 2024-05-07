Alleged rape victim files lawsuit against Goodyear's Palm Valley Post Acute

A woman who says she was raped several times by a nursing assistant has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect and a long-term care facility in Goodyear.

The alleged victim stayed at Palm Valley Post Acute for less than a month before her life changed.

She’s referred to as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit against Palm Valley Post Acute and the suspect, Bobby Lee Williams.

Goodyear Police submitted charges against Williams, and the county attorney’s office is still reviewing the case.

Williams surrendered his certified nursing assistant license after allegedly admitting to having sex with the woman last year but claimed she came onto him.

"Jane Doe" says she woke up to Williams massaging and kissing her on September 27, 2023. The complaint alleges the sexual abuse continued.

Several certified nursing assistants reportedly knew about the alleged abuse.

As FOX 10 previously reported, the alleged victim told Palm Valley management about the incident but was told to "go through the chain of command." It was later ignored by the director of nursing, per findings by Arizona's Department of Health Services.

Now, there are new details revealed in the lawsuit, which was filed on May 6.

Jane Doe’s attorney says Palm Valley Post Acute altered her records after her discharge to say she had a pattern of making false accusations and had attention-seeking behaviors.

It took weeks for the facility to suspend Williams in November 2023.

After leaving Palm Valley, Jane Doe found out she was pregnant. When she went to the hospital last December, she learned she had miscarried.

The complaint says she will likely not overcome the "emotional trauma stemming from this tragedy."

The complaint seeks damages for several allegations including sexual abuse, negligence and negligent hiring and supervision in excess of $300,000.

We’ve reached out to Palm Valley Post Acute for comment but have not heard back.

