Remains of missing woman found; FDA bans food additive | Nightly Roundup

From a sad update in the search for a missing Arizona woman to a food additive that is now banned by the federal government, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for July 5, 2024.

1. FDA bans food additive found in some drinks

Featured article

2. Sad update in search for missing woman

Featured article

3. Woman found dead at Downtown Phoenix hotel

Featured article

4. A day of record-breaking heat for Phoenix

Featured article

5. Accusations made against Arizona State House candidate

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight