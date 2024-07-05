Expand / Collapse search
Remains of missing woman found; FDA bans food additive | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  July 5, 2024 6:43pm MST
Woman's remains found; extreme heat | Nightly Roundup

From a sad update in the search for a missing Arizona woman to the impact of extreme heat in Phoenix and elsewhere, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a sad update in the search for a missing Arizona woman to a food additive that is now banned by the federal government, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for July 5, 2024.

1. FDA bans food additive found in some drinks

FDA bans BVO: Here’s which beverages contain the food additive
The FDA found that BVO is "no longer considered safe" after studies found the potential for adverse health effects in humans.

2. Sad update in search for missing woman

Kelly Paduchowski: Remains of missing Arizona woman found
The body was found days after the 45-year-old went missing, according to police.

3. Woman found dead at Downtown Phoenix hotel

Woman found dead at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on Friday at the Renaissance Hotel, located near Central Avenue and Adams Street.

4. A day of record-breaking heat for Phoenix

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive heat all weekend in Phoenix
We saw record-breaking heat this on Friday, according to NWS forecasters.

5. Accusations made against Arizona State House candidate

‘Glaring Problems’: Why Arizona State Rep. candidate Steve Slaton is accused of stolen valor
A Republican who owns a Trump-themed store in Show Low is running for office and facing allegations of "stolen valor." FOX 10 Investigates confronted him to get his side of the story as voters in northern Arizona want answers.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

PM Weather Forecast - 7/5/24

We are in the midst of another classic Phoenix hot streak.