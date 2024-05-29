Remains found in Flagstaff identified as missing Phoenix man

Human remains that were found at the base of Mount Elden in northern Arizona have been identified as a Valley man who was reported missing over seven years ago.

The skeletal remains were found by a hiker on Nov. 2, 2019, in a wooded area at the base of the mountain. Coconino County Sheriff's Office investigators were initially unable to identify the remains.

Last year, a DNA profile of the remains was developed and compared to existing profiles in genealogy databases. Mark Dunne, who was reported missing by his family members to Phoenix Police in March 2017, was identified as a potential match.

"A DNA sample collected from the remains was then compared to that of Dunne's family members," the sheriff's office said. "That testing, completed by the University of North Texas, along with additional investigation by detectives indicated the remains were those of Dunne."

Investigators say evidence at the scene where the remains were found suggests Dunne had been camping in the area for an extended period of time.

Dunne's cause of death is unknown.