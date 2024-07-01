Expand / Collapse search
Husband of missing Flagstaff woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Published  July 1, 2024 9:56pm MST
Kelly Paduchowski

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The husband of a missing Flagstaff woman has been arrested by police, the department announced on July 1.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. on June 30. She never came back home after reportedly going out for a jog and swim.

"Since that time, officers with the Flagstaff Police Department in conjunction with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue have coordinated efforts to find and locate Kelly," Flagstaff PD said.

Flagstaff PD investigators interviewed family members and witnesses, as well as processed evidence. This resulted in the arrest of Kelly’s husband, Daniel Paduchowski, 58.

He's accused of aggravated assault.

"The investigation is ongoing and the number one priority is to locate Kelly," the police department said.

Anyone with information on where Kelly is asked to call Flagstaff PD at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

No more information was made available about Daniel's arrest.