Snowbowl just won't quit, ski resort staying open through June 1

The mighty Arizona ski mountain that could, Arizona Snowbowl announced that it will remain open through June 1.

A heavy, late-season snowfall in Flagstaff and continued demand will keep a few runs going through the sixth month of the year.

Skiers and boarders will have the opportunity to get their last kicks in with short sleeves and shorts, potentially.

On May 25, Snowbowl had 13 of 55 runs open, though the Arizona Gondola lift was closed due to high winds.

Lift tickets could be purchased on the Snowbowl website for as low as $19.

The official last day of the season for the Flagstaff mountain has not been announced.