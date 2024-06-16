Expand / Collapse search
Deadly shooting breaks out in Twin Peaks parking lot in north Phoenix

By
Updated  June 16, 2024 5:55pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

1 killed in Twin Peaks parking lot shooting

PHOENIX - A parking-related issue in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Twin Peaks ended in the death of a 32-year-old man, police said.

At around 9:20 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road on June 15, officers responded after getting word a person was shot and the shooter was still in the area.

An investigation revealed Alejandro Samplina, 32, was allegedly shot and killed by Shannon Ritch, 53, over an issue over parking. Ritch told officers that Samplina had a knife and chased him around his car.

"Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle. Samplina proceeded to walk towards Ritch with the knife in a threatening manner. In response, Ritch fired one round, striking Samplina," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

Samplina was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Ritch stayed in the area and provided "a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video." The police let him go.

Phoenix Police say charges will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

It's unclear what exactly the fight over parking was about.

Map of where the shooting happened: