Phoenix shooting injures man; suspect still on the run
PHOENIX - The search is on Sunday night for the suspect who police say shot and badly injured a man in Phoenix.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Indian School Road on June 16.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he's now stable with non-life-threatening injuries.
A helicopter and K-9 officers were deployed to find the person responsible, but the suspect soon fled the area.
There's no word on what led up to the shooting.
No more information is available.