Phoenix shooting injures man; suspect still on the run

The search is on Sunday night for the suspect who police say shot and badly injured a man in Phoenix.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Indian School Road on June 16.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he's now stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter and K-9 officers were deployed to find the person responsible, but the suspect soon fled the area.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: