Mulch fire in Phoenix sends big plume of smoke into sky

A mulch fire broke out in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon and smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire broke out near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the fire department said on June 16.

"At this time, there are no structures eminently threatened by this fire. However, this mulch plant is adjacent to the Phoenix Fire Regional Training Academy, where firefighters are utilizing this space as placement for the ladder trucks and other fire apparatus," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

There's no word on what sparked the fire.

Map of where the fire is burning: