Remembering fallen Scottsdale PD officer; MMA fighter claims self-defense in shooting | Nightly Roundup

Red Flag Warning

from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills