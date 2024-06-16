Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Remembering fallen Scottsdale PD officer; MMA fighter claims self-defense in shooting | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 16, 2024 7:37pm MST
From a Sunday service remembering fallen Scottsdale Police officer Ryan So, to MMA fighter Shannon Ritch claiming self-defense in a north Phoenix deadly shooting, here are tonight's top stories.

1. MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

A parking-related issue in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Twin Peaks ended in the death of a 32-year-old man and an MMA fighter claiming self-defense, police said.

2. Riverside Fire forces Bartlett Lake evacuations

The Riverside Fire burning in Maricopa County is forcing those at Bartlett Lake recreational areas to evacuate on this Father's Day.

3. Remembering Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So at Valley Life Church: 'Until we meet again'

It was a somber Sunday service honoring fallen Scottsdale Police Det. Ryan So. On this Father's Day, his friends and family remembered the man who touched so many lives.

4. Street racing crackdown operation by Tempe Police begins

Tempe Police begin operation to crack down on illegal street racing. From March 1 to May 25 there were 277 arrests and 303 charges of street racing in the city.

5. Skilled workers are in demand: These trade jobs pay the most

Demand for skilled workers is driving up salaries in trade jobs — here are the ones that pay the best.