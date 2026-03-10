Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: March 10

Published  March 10, 2026 4:30am MST
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Taco Night Brunch & Tequila

Shrek The Musical

  • March 13, 7:30 p.m.
  • March 14, 2 p.m.
  • March 15, 3 p.m.
  • Chandler Center for the Arts
  • 250 N. Arizona Ave.
  • Chandler, AZ 85225
  • 480-782-2680
  • Tickets: $19-$64
  • https://chandlercenter.org

Arizona Wine Growers Festival

