Seen on TV: March 10
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Taco Night Brunch & Tequila
- St. Patrick's Day cocktails through March 17
- 3121 W. Peoria Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85029
- https://www.instagram.com/p/DVXUFnPARKA
Shrek The Musical
- March 13, 7:30 p.m.
- March 14, 2 p.m.
- March 15, 3 p.m.
- Chandler Center for the Arts
- 250 N. Arizona Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- 480-782-2680
- Tickets: $19-$64
- https://chandlercenter.org
Arizona Wine Growers Festival
- March 28, 12 p.m.
- Biltmore Fashion Park
- 2502 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ
- Tickets: $15-$60
- All guests must be 21+
- https://azwinegrowersfestival.com