Arizona Senate approves abortion ban repeal; 'Croc Bandit' sought by police | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the Arizona State Senate voting to repeal a near-total abortion ban that can trace its roots back to the 1860s to police searching for a person they are calling the "Croc Bandit," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
1. Arizona Senate approves repeal of near-total abortion ban
Democrats secured enough votes in the Arizona Senate on Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era ban on abortions that the state's highest court recently allowed to take effect.
2. Latest in the Chad Daybell trial
Utah's retired chief medical examiner testified on day 14 of the Chad Daybell murder trial. He spoke to the homicide of Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell, and what might've happened to her leading up to her death by suffocation.
3. Pest control specialist praised for role in saving Diamondbacks game
The man who helped remove a beehive at Chase Field that caused a delay at the Diamondbacks game spoke after throwing out the first pitch and having a baseball card made in his image.
4. Fire destroys West Valley church
A large fire broke out in the west Valley, destroying a Catholic church near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
5. ‘Croc Bandit’ sought by West Valley police
A suspect Surprise Police have dubbed the "Croc Bandit" is sought after he allegedly damaged at least eight business storefronts on April 29 with a shovel.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/1/2024
Things are expected to stay rather warm in the Valley for the rest of the workweek.