Arizona Senate approves abortion ban repeal; 'Croc Bandit' sought by police | Nightly Roundup

From the Arizona State Senate voting to repeal a near-total abortion ban that can trace its roots back to the 1860s to police searching for a person they are calling the "Croc Bandit," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

1. Arizona Senate approves repeal of near-total abortion ban

2. Latest in the Chad Daybell trial

3. Pest control specialist praised for role in saving Diamondbacks game

4. Fire destroys West Valley church

5. ‘Croc Bandit’ sought by West Valley police

Also, your weather forecast for tonight