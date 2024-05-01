Diamondbacks bees were no match for pest control specialist Matt Hilton

There was a lot of buzz at Chase Field last night, too much buzz.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of bees gathered on the very top of the foul net behind home plate at the Diamondbacks game, causing a delay of nearly two hours.

Crews were called in to remove the bees and it was not an easy task.

Related article

Matt Hilton said he was at his son's t-ball game in Surprise when he got the call to remove the bees.

His handiwork earned him a standing ovation from fans, and special recognition during the game.

With fans becoming just as unruly as the beehive due to the delay, Matt stepped in to save the day.

"I did the bee treatment for Chase Field last night, and apparently it became a big deal," Matt told FOX 10 Phoenix.

He stepped up to the plate, so to speak, to take care of the bee invasion and afterward the crowd cheered for him like he hit a home run.

He was honored by the team by being asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"Usually, it's a lot cooler people than me doing the first pitches, but it was really cool. I got to throw some flare out there and get the crowd going. It was a cool experience," he said.

He said his son was a little bummed he had to leave the t-ball game early but Matt said he is okay with it now.

It was a happy ending for the D-backs as they went on to win the game over the Dodgers, 4-3.

Matt said it was unlike anything he's experienced in his 15 years of pest control, and he's glad to be part of Diamondbacks' history.

He even had a baseball card made in his image by the trading card company Topps.

Now the bees know to be very afraid to congregate at Chase Field because Matt will be on the case.