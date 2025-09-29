Arizona drug bust nets more than 90 pounds of meth, fentanyl
PHOENIX - A Mexican man who authorities say was in Arizona illegally was arrested for reportedly having dozens of pounds of meth to distribute.
What we know:
Jose Ismael Castro Leon, 47, was arrested on Sept. 22 in a Phoenix parking lot during an alleged drug deal.
"Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force learned that a drug transaction was scheduled to take place in a parking lot in Phoenix on September 22. Investigators established surveillance at the location and watched as the driver of a GMC Acadia, later identified as Castro Leon, showed another person the contents of a black duffle bag that he had stored in his trunk," said a Sept. 29 news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
That's when investigators moved in, arrested Castro Leon, seized more than 56 pounds of meth and a gun. When investigators searched his apartment, they reportedly found 34 more pounds of meth, more than a kilogram of fentanyl powder and a second gun.
Dig deeper:
"Possession with the Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years to life in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000,000," the news release said. "Possession with the Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years to life in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000,000."
What you can do:
