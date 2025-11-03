Bullhead City Police seize 4 pounds of meth, arrest three women

article

The Brief Three women from Fort Mohave and Dolan Springs were arrested in Bullhead City following a pair of traffic stops that led to the seizure of approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, valued at about $36,000. Police received a tip that the suspects were transporting the meth from Las Vegas, and a K-9 unit helped alert officers to the presence of narcotics in both vehicles.



Traffic stops in Bullhead City led to the arrests of three women and the seizure of about four pounds of methamphetamine, police said.

What we know:

"Police received information that a vehicle traveling from Las Vegas, NV to Bullhead City was transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Police learned that two vehicles were traveling together," the Bullhead City Police Department said in an Oct. 31 Facebook post.

The Oct. 30 traffic stops happened at around 10:20 p.m. on a portion of Highway 95 after police said they saw traffic violations.

A Chevrolet Silverado and a BMW were stopped, and Lake Havasu City Police K-9 Echo responded to the scene to help.

"K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of narcotics in both vehicles. A search revealed several baggies of methamphetamine, totaling approximately four pounds, as well as drug paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is about $36,000," police said.

The women who were arrested are Dara Sue Tristan, 46, of Fort Mohave, April Nicole Jacobs, 38, of Dolan Springs and Holly Armada Haworth, 45, of Fort Mohave.

They were arrested on suspicion of transporting dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs for sale, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. All three were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

