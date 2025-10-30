El Mirage Police seize 2,000 fentanyl pills, arrest three

article

The Brief El Mirage police said it seized more than 2,000 fentanyl pills and arrested three people during an operation on Oct. 30 at a residence known for prior drug activity near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The seizure was conducted by El Mirage PD's Neighborhood Enforcement Team, patrol officers, a K-9, and a SWAT team.



El Mirage PD's Neighborhood Enforcement Team, patrol officers, a K-9 and a SWAT team conducted the Oct. 30 seizure at a home near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

"During the operation, three individuals were arrested, and over 2,000 fentanyl pills were seized from the residence along with 20 pieces of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing, and it is worth noting that other search warrants were served at this home in the past for drug-related criminal activity," the police department said.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release the names of the three people who were arrested.

What you can do:

El Mirage PD says that many investigations start by receiving tips from the community.

If you see something suspicious, the department asks that you call its tip line at 623-500-3277.

Map of the area where the seizure happened