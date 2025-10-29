Arizona DPS: $3M in cocaine seized from semi-truck heading to New Jersey

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the Arizona Department of Public Safety

The Brief Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers seized 233 pounds of cocaine—valued at approximately $3 million—from a semi-truck traveling on I-17 on Friday, Oct. 24. DPS says the illicit cargo was hidden in an aftermarket compartment inside the trailer and was being smuggled from California to New Jersey. The unidentified driver was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges.



Arizona authorities seized more than 230 pounds of cocaine found concealed inside a semi-truck on I-17 on Friday, Oct. 24.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the 233 pounds of cocaine were discovered by Canine District troopers in an aftermarket compartment hidden inside the trailer of the commercial vehicle.

"Investigators determined the illicit cargo—which has a street value of approximately $3 million in Phoenix—was being smuggled from CA to NJ. The suspect driver was booked on multiple felony charges, including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale," DPS said.

DPS said the drug bust shows the determination of troopers to disrupt trafficking operations and keep dangerous drugs out of communities.

What we don't know:

DPS did not say which city or where on I-17 the driver was stopped, or reveal the identity of the driver who was arrested.