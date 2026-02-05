DPS trooper shot, 2 others hurt by shrapnel in Phoenix

A DPS trooper was shot and two others were injured by shrapnel in central Phoenix on Thursday night.

What we know:

The Feb. 5 shooting happened near I-17 and Indian School Road at around 7 p.m. when Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT troopers were serving a "high-risk search warrant."

The trooper who was shot in the shoulder was taken to the hospital. The unidentified suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Our camera captured Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell at the scene of the shooting. "Thank God these officers will survive. Those who shoot officers will be held accountable," she posted to X.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell at the scene of an incident in Phoenix near I-17 and Indian School Road on Feb. 5, 2026.

The night before, on Feb. 4, a DPS helicopter crashed in Flagstaff, killing the pilot and trooper/paramedic.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this shooting.

DPS did not say what the "high-risk" search warrant was for.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Law enforcement on scene of an incident in Phoenix near I-17 and Indian School Road on Feb. 5, 2026.

Map of the area