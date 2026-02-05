No officers hurt in Chandler Police shooting
article
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department says no officers were hurt in a shooting Thursday night.
The Feb. 5 shooting happened near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road.
"No officers were injured. One person has been transported to a hospital. There is no danger to the community," the police department said.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any names in this case, or detail what led up to this shooting.
Map of the area where the shooting happened