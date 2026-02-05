Expand / Collapse search

No officers hurt in Chandler Police shooting

By
Published  February 5, 2026 10:00pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Chandler Police on scene of a Feb. 5, 2026, shooting involving its officers.

The Brief

    • One person was hospitalized following a shooting involving Chandler Police Thursday night near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road.
    • The Chandler Police Department reported that no officers were injured and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department says no officers were hurt in a shooting Thursday night.

The Feb. 5 shooting happened near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road.

"No officers were injured. One person has been transported to a hospital. There is no danger to the community," the police department said.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any names in this case, or detail what led up to this shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Chandler Police Department

