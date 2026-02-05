No officers hurt in Chandler Police shooting

article

The Brief One person was hospitalized following a shooting involving Chandler Police Thursday night near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road. The Chandler Police Department reported that no officers were injured and there is no ongoing threat to the community.



The Chandler Police Department says no officers were hurt in a shooting Thursday night.

The Feb. 5 shooting happened near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road.

"No officers were injured. One person has been transported to a hospital. There is no danger to the community," the police department said.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any names in this case, or detail what led up to this shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened