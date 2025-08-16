Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale drug bust: Cocaine, ketamine, meth seized; 2 arrested

By
Published  August 16, 2025 2:26pm MST
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Two men were arrested after $34,000 worth of drugs were seized following a months-long investigation in Scottsdale, police said on Aug. 16. (Scottsdale PD)

The Brief

    • $34,000 worth of drugs were seized during a months-long investigation in Scottsdale, police said.
    • Matsemela Zuzu Moloi, 31, and 26-year-old Luke Asher McConnell are accused of multiple charges.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men were arrested after thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs were seized following a months-long investigation in Scottsdale.

What we know:

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, 31-year-old Matsemela Zuzu Moloi and 26-year-old Luke Asher McConnell were arrested on Aug. 13.

Cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine pills, 2C/Tusi, MDMA, Panax and psilocybin with a street value of $34,000 were seized. Additionally, $45,000 in suspected drug proceeds and three illegally possessed guns were also recovered, police said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say where the drug bust happened in Scottsdale.

What's next:

Both suspects are accused of multiple drug and weapons charges.

The Source

  • The Scottsdale Police Department

Drug BustsScottsdaleNews