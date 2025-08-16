Scottsdale drug bust: Cocaine, ketamine, meth seized; 2 arrested

article

The Brief $34,000 worth of drugs were seized during a months-long investigation in Scottsdale, police said. Matsemela Zuzu Moloi, 31, and 26-year-old Luke Asher McConnell are accused of multiple charges.



Two men were arrested after thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs were seized following a months-long investigation in Scottsdale.

What we know:

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, 31-year-old Matsemela Zuzu Moloi and 26-year-old Luke Asher McConnell were arrested on Aug. 13.

Cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine pills, 2C/Tusi, MDMA, Panax and psilocybin with a street value of $34,000 were seized. Additionally, $45,000 in suspected drug proceeds and three illegally possessed guns were also recovered, police said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say where the drug bust happened in Scottsdale.

What's next:

Both suspects are accused of multiple drug and weapons charges.