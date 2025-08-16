Scottsdale drug bust: Cocaine, ketamine, meth seized; 2 arrested
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men were arrested after thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs were seized following a months-long investigation in Scottsdale.
What we know:
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, 31-year-old Matsemela Zuzu Moloi and 26-year-old Luke Asher McConnell were arrested on Aug. 13.
Cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine pills, 2C/Tusi, MDMA, Panax and psilocybin with a street value of $34,000 were seized. Additionally, $45,000 in suspected drug proceeds and three illegally possessed guns were also recovered, police said.
What we don't know:
Police didn't say where the drug bust happened in Scottsdale.
What's next:
Both suspects are accused of multiple drug and weapons charges.