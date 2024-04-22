George Kelly trial: Mistrial declared for Arizona border rancher accused of killing migrant

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of George Alan Kelly, an Arizona rancher charged with fatally shooting an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.

This latest development came after Judge Thomas Fink sent jurors home for the weekend on April 19: jurors failed to reach a verdict on that day. Deliberations resumed on April 22.

The jury got the case after a nearly one-month trial in a presidential election year that has drawn widespread interest in border security. Some on the political right have supported the rancher as anti-migrant rhetoric and presidential campaigning heat up.

Kelly, 75, was charged with second-degree murder in the January 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea.

Cuen-Buitimea, 48, lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico. Court records show Cuen-Buitimea had previously entered the U.S. illegally several times and was deported, most recently in 2016.

Prosecutor Mike Jette said Kelly recklessly fired nine shots from an AK-47 rifle toward a group of men, including Cuen-Buitimea, about 100 yards (90 meters) away on his property.

Kelly said he fired warning shots in the air, but he didn’t shoot directly at anyone.

Jette said Cuen-Buitimea suffered three broken ribs and a severed aorta. His unarmed body was found 115 yards (105 meters) away from Kelly’s ranch house.

Although investigators found nine spent bullet casings from Kelly’s AK-47 on the home’s patio, the bullet that killed Cuen-Buitimea was never recovered.