Farewell Arizona Coyotes; arrest made in Phoenix cold case murder | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the end of an era for professional hockey in Arizona to the latest in a cold case murder investigation in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 18, 2024.
1. Farewell, Arizona Coyotes
The Arizona Coyotes, an NHL team that moved to Arizona from Canada decades ago, is on the move once again, in a sale that will leave Phoenix without a professional hockey team for the first time since the 1990s.
2. Operation Makeup Or Breakup leads to indictments
A six-month investigation called ‘Operation Makeup Breakup' led to the take down of an organized retail theft ring in the Valley.
3. Man arrested in cold case murder investigation
Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a cold case murder that happened almost a decade ago.
4. Latest on George Kelly murder trial
Lawyers in closing arguments Thursday debated the actions of an Arizona rancher charged with fatally shooting an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border last year.
5. Have you seen this black cat?
A black cat named Damien is missing after staying in a Phoenix boarding facility, and his owner is begging for your help. "I just hope that he comes back to me, and that’s where I set my mind."
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/18/24
Sunshine and high temps take over the forecast for the weekend.