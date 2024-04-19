Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix firefighter accused of sex crimes; NHL hockey's next steps in Arizona | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 19, 2024 6:29pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From shocking details in the case of a Phoenix firefighter accused of sexual assault to the what's next for pro hockey in Arizona after the Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 19, 2024.

1. Phoenix firefighter accused of sex crimes

A Phoenix firefighter is accused of sex crimes and kidnapping, following incidents involving three women. One of the incident even dates back to the 2000s.

2. Wrong-way crash in the East Valley turns deadly

An alleged wrong-way DUI driver in Gilbert who police say crashed head-on with a 20-year-old driver is behind bars and the victim is dead.

3. What's next for NHL hockey in Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman took to the mic to be peppered with questions over the team’s sudden move to Salt Lake City and what will happen next for fans. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.

4. George Kelly trial latest

A jury in southern Arizona was ordered to resume deliberation Friday in the trial of a rancher charged with fatally shooting an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.

5. Grisly find in Texas closet

Dallas Police found the body of 27-year-old Corinna Johnson in the closet wrapped in bed sheets, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (April 19-22)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 4/19/2024

We could get really close to triple-digit temperatures by the start of next week.