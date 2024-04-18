Wrong-way DUI driver hits and kills 20-year-old woman, Gilbert PD says

A wrong-way DUI driver in Gilbert who police say crashed head-on with a 20-year-old driver is behind bars and the victim is dead.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Williams Field and Recker roads on April 18.

Police say 23-year-old Harrison Ward was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Williams Field Road at a high rate of speed. He crashed head-on into a 4-door car.

"After striking the passenger car, the pick-up truck veered right, into a center median light pole. The pick-up truck kept traveling east, before coming to rest just east of the intersection at Recker Road," police said.

Anastasia Dombrowski, 20, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

As for Ward, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then released and arrested by Gilbert Police.

Ward is booked into jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder and aggravated DUI.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the crash happened: