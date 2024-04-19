Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and Gary Bettman outline steps for Arizona's next NHL team

The Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman took to the mic today to answer questions over the team’s sudden move to Salt Lake City and what will happen next for fans.

Based on the answers, the billion-dollar-plan has been in place for just a few weeks.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (R) speaks alongside Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo during a press conference at Hyatt Regency Phoenix on April 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The NHL unanimously approved a $1.2 billion sale from Alex Meruelo

We were told that owner Alex Meruelo was first approached about it on March 6 and reportedly said no.

With the ink just drying on the paperwork now, he claimed they couldn’t address fans until the deal was done.

"I’ve been confronted with the most painful decision of my life, in my 40 years of business. My family and I are devastated. And to our fans, we share in your heartbreak," Meurelo said.

"I’m sorry things got to this point. I take full responsibility for my decisions and the outcome."

The move follows nearly three decades of stadium woes.

After stints in both downtown Phoenix and Glendale, the Coyotes moved to ASU’s Mullett Arena for what was supposed to be just a few seasons.

After a proposed stadium plan failed with voters in Tempe and plans for building elsewhere kicked their stadium dreams years down the road, Bettman said playing longer in Mullett was unacceptable.

"It’s not fair to the players of the Coyotes. It’s not fair to the players on the other teams that come in. It’s not a major league facility and the prospect of playing playoff games there, or a Stanley Cup final, it just didn’t work. So I decided we needed to look for a solution," Bettman said.

That solution came in the form of pausing NHL hockey in the desert for now.

Players and coaches will move up to Salt Lake City under a soon-to-be determined new name.

The Coyotes franchise will be "inactive" per the league agreement but will retain the rights to the name, brand and logo.

Meurelo will remain the owner of that property and will have five years to reactivate the team if he can get a stadium up and running. Something Meurelo vows as his top focus.

What about the Tucson Roadrunners?

Meurelo and Bettman also addressed the rumors of the Tucson Roadrunners moving to Phoenix.

They said there are no commitments by anyone on that proposed move, which would have the AHL team play games at Mullett Arena. They also said the team is happy in Tucson.