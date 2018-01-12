Meruelo completes deal to become Coyotes majority owner
Alex Meruelo has completed his purchase of the controlling interest in the Arizona Coyotes.
Cory's Corner: Coyote Crew Auditions
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey stops by Gila River Arena to talk to the Coyote Crew about their upcoming auditions.
Arizona's first special needs hockey team plays first game
Arizona's first special needs hockey team plays first game
Could the Coyotes be moving to downtown Phoenix?
The future of the Arizona Coyotes hockey remains uncertain, but there's a new possibility the team may be coming to downtown Phoenix. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Coyotes to leave Glendale
The Coyotes hockey team is moving to a new home near ASU with a facility for the team to share. Do Glendale city leaders have regrets? FOX 10's Andrew Hasbun reports.
Coyotes announce plans for new arena
You're looking at what could be the new home of the Arizona Coyotes hockey team -- one that would move them out of Glendale and to the east valley. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.