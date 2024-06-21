Auction for north Phoenix land sought by former Arizona Coyotes owner canceled

article

An auction for a plot of land in north Phoenix that the former owner of the Arizona Coyotes had hoped to build an arena on has been canceled.

On Friday, the Arizona State Land Department announced the auction, scheduled for June 27, has been canceled.

"After much consideration, the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) has determined that it is in the best interest of the Trust to cancel the auction and reorder the steps," ASLD wrote in a news release. "ASLD recently confirmed that the proposed arena will require a Special Use Permit, and as a result we are requesting that the applicant file for and receive a Special Use Permit prior to the auction."

The land, which is located near the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road, was being sought after by Alex Meruelo, the former owner of the now-inactive Coyotes.

The Coyotes relocated to Salt Lake City in April. The NHL says Meurelo has five years to reactivate the franchise if he can build a stadium.

ASLD says they remain open to working with Mereulo if he receives the proper permit.