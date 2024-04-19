Phoenix firefighter accused of sexual assaults and kidnapping | Crime Files

A Phoenix man has been arrested and accused of committing kidnapping and sexual assaults in connection with two cases, one of which happened over a decade ago.

The man was reportedly placed under arrest on April 18, and court documents are providing details on what the suspect allegedly did.

Here are the details.

Who's the suspect?

Court documents identified the suspect as 50-year-old Jonathan Alexander Estrella.

According to a statement from Phoenix Fire, Estrella is a Fire Engineer with the department.

What is he accused of doing?

Investigators detailed two incidents involving three women that they are connecting Estrella to.

(NOTE: Some may find the following content upsetting. Discretion is advised)

October 13, 2006

Per investigators, this incident involved an adult woman who met Estrella at work.

The two, investigators allege, met some people and went to a bar, where they consumed "numerous alcoholic beverages."

"After the victim drank a shot provided by Estrella, she blacked out and had no memory of the rest of the night until she woke up in Estrella's bed," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators state that when the victim woke up in Estrella's bed, Estrella was allegedly performing a sexual act on her.

"The victim was in and out of alertness, and recalls not having control over her body or being able to move," read a portion of the court documents.

The next day, investigators said the victim asked Estrella what happened.

"Estrella was taking [the victim] home when he said they had to pull over at a church, so she could throw up," read a portion of the documents. "Estrella claimed the victim was on the ground and her clothes were dirty. Estrella took her to his own house instead of hers because of how intoxicated she was."

Per investigators, Estrella told the victim he took off her clothes so she "would be comfortable."

"Estrella denied anything happened at the church or in the car, but could not adequately explain when he took [the victim's] bra off in the car," court documents stated. "Estrella said he got carried away while changing her and started to touch her. "

Eventually, investigators said Estrella admitted to having sex with the victim, as well as admitting he got carried away and "should not have done what he did."

The victim, per investigators, contacted police and provided evidence. However, the case was not prosecuted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office at the time.

December 9, 2023

The second incident, police officials said, happened just over 17 years later at a bar near Camelback Road and Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in the West Valley. Investigators said there were two victims in this incident.

"Each victim reported being in the passenger seat of Estrella's vehicle, with him standing outside the passenger door and blocking their path to exit the vehicle," read a portion of the court documents.

The first victim, per court documents, was escorted by Estrella to his truck, and while inside the truck, Estrella allegedly touched the victim in private areas.

"Victim One continued to push his hands away and told him ‘no,’ to no avail," investigators wrote.

Eventually, police said that Estrella was interrupted during the alleged assault.

For the second victim in this incident, court documents state she went to Estrella to his truck while under the impression he was driving her to a friend's house.

"Estrella provided Victim Two with cocaine and then rubbed her legs with his hands," investigators alleged. They also allege that Estrella touched the second victim inappropriately and with a level of force, resulting in bruising.

Court documents contained graphic description of what happened next, with Estrella allegedly asking the second victim to "take a line off her [expletive] cocaine," while also wanting her to turn on her side.

"Victim Two fought back to the point of putting her hand on Estrella's throat to try and stop the attack, and repeatedly told him no and to stop," read a portion of the court documents. "This went on for an extended period of time, and Victim Two was unable to get away from Estrella."

Eventually, investigators said that Estrella was interrupted when Victim Two was able to answer her phone, as her worried friends called her.

The victims and Estrella are co-workers, according to court documents, and the victims "work directly with and/or supervise Estrella's spouse."

Officials said a grand jury warrant was issued for Estrella on April 16. He turned himself in to police on April 18.

"Estrella declined to be interviewed," read a portion of the court documents. "Estrella did send apology messages to both women via Instagram soon after the attacks."

What is Estrella accused of?

Investigators accuse Estrella of two counts of sexual assault (A.R.S. 13-1406A), two counts of kidnapping (A.R.S. 13-1304A3), and two counts of attempted sexual abuse (A.R.S 13-1404A).

A judge has set a $75,000 bond for Estrella, and should he make bond, he will be required to, among other restrictions, undergo electronic monitoring with curfew restrictions.

Phoenix Fire officials have issued a statement on Estrella, which reads:

"The Phoenix Fire Department is aware of the allegations and arrest of Fire Engineer Jonathan Estrella. Mr. Estrella has been and remains on administrative leave at this time. The Phoenix Fire Department takes all allegations against our members seriously as we strive to serve the community with the highest level of customer service."