Mistrial for George Kelly; ex-HS basketball coaches accused of sex crimes | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest in the George Kelly murder trial to another former Arizona high school basketball coach being accused of sex crimes involving minors, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 22, 2024.
1. George Kelly murder trial latest
Featured
The trial of an Arizona rancher charged with shooting and killing an unarmed migrant who was on his property has ended in a mistrial.
2. Mr. ORNG and his coaching predecessor accused of sex crimes
Featured
Two former Peoria High School basketball coaches are accused of sex crimes involving minors, and one of them is the predecessor of Patrick Battillo, who is known to Phoenix Suns fans as Mr. ORNG. The two cases are not connected to each other.
3. Homeless man accused of living with teen runaway
Featured
A homeless man in the Phoenix area is accused of child abuse and custodial interference, after investigators allege that he spent days living with a teen who was reported as a runaway.
4. Freak accident in Scottsdale leaves man badly injured
Featured
An Old Town Scottsdale bouncer jumped in to help after he said a man's foot was barely intact after an accident on a party bike.
5. Warning issued over ground beef
Featured
Certain ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli, the FSIS warned. Here’s what to know.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/22/2024
We could see cooler temperatures this weekend.