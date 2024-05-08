AZ GOP lawmakers work to get HCR 2060, an illegal immigration bill, on November ballot

A controversial immigration bill is making its way through Arizona's capitol – the Secure the Border Act.

Republicans want the issue to go to the November ballot, which would side-step a likely veto by Governor Katie Hobbs.

HCR 2060, a House Concurrent Resolution, is modeled after a bill in Texas and is currently in the courts. Critics insist it’s similar to SB 1070, which was ultimately found mostly unconstitutional.

Republican lawmakers and law enforcement crowded into a conference room on May 8 to outline a new plan to fight illegal immigration.

"Many of these individuals have been engaged in crimes, serious crimes, sex, smuggling, fentanyl, trafficking, rape, murder, high-speed crashes, and other atrocities that have endangered the lives of Arizona citizens," said Republican Senator Warren Peterson.

A committee is debating HCR 2060. It would allow state and local police to arrest people suspected of crossing the border illegally at a point of entry.

It would also make it a felony to bring fentanyl into this country.

"The law is a two-part test. There has to be probable cause that you entered not at a port of entry, and that you’re an alien. To make that contact with somebody, you have to have probable cause," said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

Democrats call the bill unconstitutional, unnecessary and divisive. They walked out of a committee hearing in March over the same issue.

"Not only does it authorize law-enforcement to arrest somebody if they believe that they are undocumented, which is very challenging, but there’s no carved out protection for churches, for schools or hospitals," said Democratic Rep. Flavio Bravo.

Governor Hobbs agreed something does need to be done at the border, but says this is not it.

"I think the biggest problem and failure recently is the fact that there was a bipartisan bill that was negotiated with the president in the Senate, and Congress refused to take it up, including members of Congress from our state who represent border communities, and they're continuing to call it a crisis and just politicizing the issue," Hobbs said.

If the bill passes the House and Senate, it’ll be on the November ballot for voters to decide.