Human remains found in desert identified as missing Arizona man

The Brief Human remains were found by teenagers on Oct. 22, 2000 in Golden Valley. The remains were ultimately identified through familial DNA as belonging to Dennis Edmondson, who was reported missing on Feb. 18, 1998. Investigators believe Edmondson did not die of natural causes, and a death investigation is now underway.



Human remains that were found over 25 years ago in Mohave County have been identified as a missing Arizona man.

The backstory:

The remains were found by teenagers on Oct. 22, 2000 in Golden Valley near Burro Road and Verde Drive, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

"Investigators were informed that the DNA samples from the unidentified human remains were degraded, making comparison of them to other DNA samples extremely difficult," the sheriff's office said.

Dig deeper:

Dental records taken from the remains yielded no results, but investigators believed the remains might belong to Dennis Edmondson, who was reported missing in 1998.

Investigators obtained DNA samples from Edmondson's family members and on Feb. 24, the remains were matched to the familial DNA samples.

What they're saying:

"While we are excited to announce that one part of this 28-year-old mystery has been solved, the case must now transition into a death investigation," the sheriff's office said. "Investigators are exploring the probability that Edmondson did not die of natural causes and are urging anyone who may have information about this case to come forward."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408. You should reference DR# 98-03894 when calling.

Map of the area where the remains were found: