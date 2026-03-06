Nancy Guthrie search continues; Suns star arrested in Scottsdale l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Getty Images; AZ Dept. of Corrections)
From the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case, as the search for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its 34th day, to a Phoenix Suns star accused of DUI, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 6.
1. Nancy Guthrie search enters 34th day
On Thursday, law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Also on Thursday, Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared.
2. Suns star arrested for alleged DUI
Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks was arrested for an alleged DUI in Scottsdale, TMZ reports.
3. Latest on north Phoenix plane crash
Air traffic control audio is revealing more on what happened to a plane that crashed in north Phoenix on March 4.
4. ‘Baby Face Flasher’ gets prison time
A judge in Arizona has ordered 31-year-old Cameron Strempel to serve nearly four years behind bars. Strempel, who is also known as the Baby Face Flasher, had been arrested multiple times for flashing and inappropriately touching himself.
5. ‘It’s very much horrible'
The mother of two young girls who were found inside suitcases and buried in shallow graves was charged with aggravated murder on Thursday, police said.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! We'll stay cool in the Valley thanks to a passing cold front.
