Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie search continues; Suns star arrested in Scottsdale l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 6, 2026 9:54am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Getty Images; AZ Dept. of Corrections)

From the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case, as the search for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its 34th day, to a Phoenix Suns star accused of DUI, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 6.

1. Nancy Guthrie search enters 34th day

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 34 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 34 latest updates

On Thursday, law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Also on Thursday, Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared.

2. Suns star arrested for alleged DUI

Featured

Dillon Brooks: Phoenix Suns star accused of DUI in Scottsdale, TMZ says
article

Dillon Brooks: Phoenix Suns star accused of DUI in Scottsdale, TMZ says

Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks was arrested for an alleged DUI in Scottsdale, TMZ reports.

3. Latest on north Phoenix plane crash

Featured

Plane wreckage removed from north Phoenix home following crash
article

Plane wreckage removed from north Phoenix home following crash

Air traffic control audio is revealing more on what happened to a plane that crashed in north Phoenix on March 4.

4. ‘Baby Face Flasher’ gets prison time

Baby Face Flasher sentenced to prison

Baby Face Flasher sentenced to prison

A judge in Arizona has ordered 31-year-old Cameron Strempel to serve nearly four years behind bars. Strempel, who is also known as the Baby Face Flasher, had been arrested multiple times for flashing and inappropriately touching himself.

5. ‘It’s very much horrible'

Featured

Mother of 2 girls found buried in suitcases charged with murder
article

Mother of 2 girls found buried in suitcases charged with murder

The mother of two young girls who were found inside suitcases and buried in shallow graves was charged with aggravated murder on Thursday, police said.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/6/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/6/26

Happy Friday! We'll stay cool in the Valley thanks to a passing cold front.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews