Suspect in AZ animal cruelty case appeared in court

The Brief A woman who was arrested and accused of 22 counts of animal cruelty has appeared in court. Gina Steffes is accused of animal cruelty after numerous dogs in her care were found in what the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office calls filthy conditions.



A woman accused of animal cruelty against several dogs, including puppies, made her first appearance in court on March 5.

What they're saying:

"You may not possess, reside with or have any contact with any animals, whether you own them or not," a judge told Gina Steffes "Do you understand this restriction?"

"Yes," Steffes replied.

The backstory:

Steffes is accused of animal cruelty after numerous dogs in her care were found in what the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office calls filthy conditions.

Court documents and video of the property where the dogs were found show the canines were being kept in feces-covered cages without adequate shelter, food or water.

The investigation into Steffes began as a tip to MCSO, and two search warrants led to the discovery of the dogs, including approximately 10 puppies. The animals were taken to Palm Glenn Animal Hospital, and are expected to be OK.

Steffes reportedly eluded law enforcement after they showed up to serve the search warrant, but she has since been arrested.

What's next:

Steffes faces 22 counts of animal cruelty. She was released on her own recognizance, and her next scheduled court appearance later in March.