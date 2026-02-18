Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
8
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 1:10 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Dogs found living in filthy conditions at property: MCSO

By
Updated  February 18, 2026 12:32pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix
Dogs found in filthy condition near Buckeye

Dogs found in filthy condition near Buckeye

MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit has served a search warrant to an area southwest of Buckeye, where nine dogs are suspected of being neglected.

The Brief

    • Nine dogs were reportedly found living in filthy conditions at a property in Maricopa County, according to MCSO.
    • The dogs were found in the area of Old US 80 and Salome Highway.
    • Efforts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful, according to MCSO.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say multiple dogs were found living in filthy conditions at a property within the county.

What we know:

Per a statement, MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Feb. 18 in the area of Old US 80 and Salome Highway for nine dogs that were described as "living in filthy conditions and not provided with adequate food, water, or shelter."

Investigators said the dogs were living with a woman named Gina Steffes.

"However, she moved the RV once she became aware that the Animal Crimes Unit was conducting an investigation and abandoned the dogs," read a portion of MCSO's statement. "The dogs have been running loose as well as kenneled on the property. Neighbors have made numerous complaints alleging that she is neglecting the animals."

Dig deeper:

Investigators said they tried to contact Steffes, but such efforts have been unsuccessful.

Area where the incident happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Pets and AnimalsMaricopa CountyNews