Dogs found living in filthy conditions at property: MCSO

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say multiple dogs were found living in filthy conditions at a property within the county.

What we know:

Per a statement, MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Feb. 18 in the area of Old US 80 and Salome Highway for nine dogs that were described as "living in filthy conditions and not provided with adequate food, water, or shelter."

Investigators said the dogs were living with a woman named Gina Steffes.

"However, she moved the RV once she became aware that the Animal Crimes Unit was conducting an investigation and abandoned the dogs," read a portion of MCSO's statement. "The dogs have been running loose as well as kenneled on the property. Neighbors have made numerous complaints alleging that she is neglecting the animals."

Dig deeper:

Investigators said they tried to contact Steffes, but such efforts have been unsuccessful.

Area where the incident happened