New Minnesota ICE shooting video released; 'scared' child rescued during AZ traffic stop | Nightly Roundup

Latest on deadly Minnesota ICE shooting; 'scared' child rescued during southern Arizona traffic stop; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 9, 2026.

1. New video taken during ICE shooting released

New video shared by a local news outlet in Minnesota shows the tense moments before Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

What we know:

The video, first shared by AlphaNews, a Minnesota-based independent media outlet and obtained by FOX News, appears to show the angle of the deadly Wednesday shooting from the ICE agent’s perspective.

2. Some in Phoenix brace for potential ICE crackdown

While no official announcements have been made, there are more rumors of a possible immigration crackdown in the Phoenix area, and some are preparing for that possibility.

What they're saying:

"It’s no longer if ICE is going to have contact with you; it’s when will ICE have contact with you," said immigration attorney Jessica Anleu. "It’s going to happen. We have three more years. It’s going to happen and you have to be prepared."

3. Phoenix woman accused of stealing from hospice care patients

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A now-ex caregiver has been arrested for allegedly stealing from hospice care patients.

Dig deeper:

Police accuse 40-year-old Latisha Amina Ladell of stealing from hospice care patients while she provided care services at their home. Investigators also allege she sold some of the items for money.

4. Pennsylvania man accused of burglarizing graves

Police in Pennsylvania have revealed new, shocking details surrounding a man who is accused of robbing graves.

The backstory:

Officials say 34-year-old Jonathan Gerlach was arrested for burglarizing graves at Mount Moriah Cemetery, which is located in Philadelphia. Investigators discovered more than 100 human remains, some dating back decades or even centuries.

5. AZ authorities rescue 'scared' child during traffic stop

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

An 8-year-old boy is in federal custody after authorities in southern Arizona intercepted what they describe as a possible cartel-linked human trafficking operation.

What you can do:

If you suspect someone is being human trafficked, you can click here to make a report.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

