Arizona weather forecast: Storms exit the Valley, making way for sunny and clear skies

The Brief Rain and snow will taper off through Friday morning, giving way to a sunny, but cool weekend with Valley highs near 60 degrees. Freeze warnings are in effect for parts of the southern desert as overnight lows drop to 39 degrees in Phoenix, while High Country travelers face icy roads and temperatures near freezing.



Following two days of wet weather, we're drying out this weekend.

Friday and the Weekend:

The sky has cleared and sunshine will dominate the forecast for the next several days. A cold front swept across the state Friday morning and will keep temperatures notably cooler than average today. In Phoenix, the high is expected to hit 61 degrees with a sunny sky and breezy conditions. Gusts around 20-25 mph are forecast for the Valley. In northern Arizona, gusts around 25-35 mph are forecast with a high temperature of just 30 degrees in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low.

Overnight, the coolest air this season settles across the state. The forecast low drops to the upper 30s in Phoenix, but may slip to near freezing for the southeast part of the Valley, where a freeze warning is in place. In northern Arizona, the low falls to the teens with some single digits possible in far Eastern Arizona. Due to breezy conditions, the wind chill through the day and night will be even lower – a blustery forecast!

Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend with the high climbing to 65 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday. Both days are sunny and a touch breezy.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week looks quite dry, too, as temperatures quickly rebound into the middle 70s.

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com