Authorities rescue 'scared' child during traffic stop in southern Arizona

An 8-year-old boy is in federal custody after authorities in southern Arizona intercepted what they describe as a possible cartel-linked human trafficking operation.

What we know:

"Law enforcement officers from a multi-agency task force made a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle had a Mexican license plate and was driven by a Mexican citizen. The woman driving the car had two young children with her. One of the children was her biological daughter, and the other was an 8-year-old boy. Her vehicle was temporarily seized while it was searched for narcotics, and the woman got a motel room in Eloy," authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office released Jan. 7 body camera footage showing deputies confronting the woman, who later admitted she was being paid $500 to deliver the boy to unknown individuals. Authorities believe the woman may have been working directly with a cartel.

The investigation began in Cochise County, where officials received a tip regarding the suspect’s vehicle. Following a traffic stop, further research into the woman’s history led investigators to believe the boy was being trafficked for profit.

"She had no idea who this child was," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said. "She coerced the child, gave him a different name. This child was so scared."

In the body camera video, a deputy is heard speaking to the woman in Spanish, telling her: "They're going to do who knows what to him. You know what you're doing."

"Her story made no sense. Deputies believed the boy appeared to be coached in his responses. Deputies found out the woman gave deputies a false name of the boy. They were able to get the woman to admit she was smuggling the 8-year-old boy for money. She did not know the boy’s family or his final destination," authorities said.

Big picture view:

The operation was a collaborative effort between multiple agencies as part of a statewide initiative to combat human trafficking. Dannels noted that the case highlights a growing crisis of "humans for profit" extending far beyond border communities.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

"The intention of the traffickers with the boy is still unknown," authorities said.

What's next:

The woman is expected to face federal charges. While the boy's origin and intended destination remain unclear, officials confirmed he is currently safe and in the care of federal agents.

What you can do:

If you suspect someone is being human trafficked, you can click here to make a report.