'You have to be prepared': Some in Phoenix get ready for immigration crackdown

The Brief Some in Phoenix are preparing for the possibility of an immigration crackdown in the Valley. "It’s no longer if ICE is going to have contact with you; it’s when will ICE have contact with you," said immigration attorney Jessica Anleu. ICE officials have said they do not "discuss any alleged ongoing, upcoming, or planned immigration enforcement operations."



While no official announcements have been made, there are more rumors of a possible immigration crackdown in the Phoenix area, and some local elected leaders, as well as immigration rights groups, are preparing for that possibility.

Local perspective:

At the offices of Zava Immigration Law, it is busy—the calm before a potential ICE storm.

"It’s no longer if ICE is going to have contact with you; it’s when will ICE have contact with you," said immigration attorney Jessica Anleu. "It’s going to happen. We have three more years. It’s going to happen and you have to be prepared."

Anleu offers free legal advice for undocumented immigrants: Know your rights and prepare now.

"You need to make sure that you have memorized a trusted contact's information or an attorney," Anleu said. "You should be getting your documents in place. If you have minor children, you should have a plan for those children in place."

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) held a media event Friday at his office in Phoenix. He called the ICE crackdowns racial profiling and discussed what Democrats might do in response.

"We're going to look at the appropriations process and any other process to figure out how to pin these guys down to make sure they’re not abusing American citizens," Gallego said. "We want to make sure you’re focusing on criminals and not going after people that are just here working and have no criminal record. It is a tough situation when you know this administration is more focused on causing harm than actually bringing security."

Governor Katie Hobbs also issued a statement that reads:

"Arizona will not participate in indiscriminately rounding up individuals, violating civil rights, or enforcement activities that harm our communities.

If this administration increases activity here, we encourage them to align with our focus and fulfill President Trump’s promise to get drug dealers and criminals off the street."

The other side:

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Gilbert) calls this President Trump fulfilling his promise and has his own advice to offer.

"Follow the law. People are breaking the law and the administration is enforcing the law," Petersen said. "Tragic things have happened, unfortunately, but these are things that have happened because people broke the law. If they would’ve followed the law, everybody would’ve been kept safe."

What ICE Officials Said:

ICE released a statement Friday regarding the rumors: "Due to operational security and officer safety considerations, ICE does not discuss any alleged ongoing, upcoming, or planned immigration enforcement operations."