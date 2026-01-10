Expand / Collapse search
Dead dog, suspected DUI crash involving teen prompts investigations | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  January 10, 2026 6:36pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From an animal cruelty investigation being prompted by a bloody dog found in Arizona, to ICE protests around the Valley just days after the deadly Minneapolis shooting, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 10, 2026.

1. Missing dog found dead and bloody in southern Arizona

What we know:

Deputies are investigating the death of a missing dog found bloodied in an Arizona wash with its collar hanging from a nearby tree.

Read More

2. Teen suspected of drunk driving sends another car into the backyard of a home

What we know:

Three people were hospitalized with injuries after the alleged intoxicated woman ran a stop sign Saturday morning. 

Read More

3. Hundreds protest around Phoenix-metro area days after deadly ICE shooting

Protestors around the Valley gathered to remember Renee Good, the woman shot and killed in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz learns more about the messages they're sending.

4. Nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl found during bust

Coconino deputies find nearly 18 pounds of fentanyl and 70,000 pills during a traffic stop on I-17.

5. Racing motorcyclist crashes near Sky Harbor Airport while fleeing police

A motorcyclist crashes near Sky Harbor Airport after allegedly racing with another motorcyclist on I-17 Friday night. 

A look at your weather 

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/10/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/10/26

Chilly temperatures and wind gusts return this evening. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the winds set to become stronger this evening, prompting wind advisories until Sunday afternoon. 

Get the Full Forecast

