Dead dog, suspected DUI crash involving teen prompts investigations | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From an animal cruelty investigation being prompted by a bloody dog found in Arizona, to ICE protests around the Valley just days after the deadly Minneapolis shooting, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, January 10, 2026.
1. Missing dog found dead and bloody in southern Arizona
What we know:
Deputies are investigating the death of a missing dog found bloodied in an Arizona wash with its collar hanging from a nearby tree.
2. Teen suspected of drunk driving sends another car into the backyard of a home
What we know:
Three people were hospitalized with injuries after the alleged intoxicated woman ran a stop sign Saturday morning.