Bloodied dog found dead miles from home prompts animal cruelty investigation in southern Arizona

The Brief Deputies are investigating the death of a missing dog found bloodied in an Arizona wash with its collar hanging from a nearby tree. A mortuary worker reported significant blood loss from the animal's face, though thick fur obscured whether there were any fractures or wounds. Detectives are currently looking into reports of a suspicious vehicle and individuals seen in the area around the time of the incident.



Arizona deputies are investigating an animal cruelty case after a missing dog was found dead and bloodied.

What we know:

On the morning of Jan. 3, a woman called with concerns about the condition of her dog, who was found by a neighbor in a wash a few miles away, after going missing on Christmas.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on North Rainbow Place in Benson, where the woman said "the dog’s body was on the ground, and the dog had blood on its paws, nose, and mouth." She also told officials that the collar was hanging from a bike chain on a tree.

By the time deputies received the report, the dog had already been cremated.

Dig deeper:

The person who cremated the dog at the mortuary told officials the animal had thick fur, and did not see any injuries, bullet holes or fractures. However, they reported "a lot of blood loss from the dog's nose and mouth."

What they're saying:

"CCSO urges community members to report any suspicious activity, unusual circumstances, or relevant information that may assist investigators. Residents are also encouraged to take reasonable precautions to secure pets and property while the investigation continues."

What's next:

Information regarding a suspicious car and people in the area around the time of the incident were noted, as detectives continue their investigation.

Map of where deputies responded.