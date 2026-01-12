Arizona Gov. Hobbs opens 2026 legislative session with State-of-the-State Address

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will deliver her State-of-the-State Address on Jan. 12. Hobbs is expected to address a joint session in the House chamber at 2 p.m. During her address, Hobbs is expected to set her agenda and preview her budget proposal.



The second session of the 57th Arizona Legislature opens its second session on Monday with several major bills expected to be worked on during this election year.

Timeline:

Opening day celebrations will begin at 11 a.m., when the Eastern Arizona College marching band performs in the courtyard of the Arizona State Capitol, and the session will officially begin at 12 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her 2026 State-of-the-State Address before a joint session in the House chamber, where she will set her agenda for the session. She is expected to preview her budget proposal, which is expected to be unveiled later this week.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

Dig deeper:

More than 200 bills have already been reported to have been filed ahead of the session, plus nearly a dozen ballot measures which would not require the governor's approval, and go to the voters in November to decide whether they should become law.

Some of the big issues lawmakers are expected to tackle this session include, conforming the state tax code with the federal government's H.R.1 – more commonly known as the "Big Beautiful Bill." Both parties are expected to push different affordability and healthcare issues.

Big picture view:

This will be a major year for lawmakers with every legislative seat up for reelection, along with key state offices such as governor, secretary of state, attorney general and all congressional districts.