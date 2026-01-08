Ex-White Mountain Apache Police officer indicted on 15 federal counts of sexual abuse

The Brief New documents reveal the serious allegations leveled against an ex-White Mountain Apache Police officer. Karl Leslie, per our previous report, was arrested over accusations he sexually abused members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe from 2020 to 2023. "This is really shocking to learn about him and it's unfortunate," said one person who once worked with Leslie.



Newly-released court documents reveal more details on the serious allegations that were made against a former Arizona tribal officer.

The backstory:

On Jan. 7, we reported that 42-year-old Karl Eugene Leslie was arrested over accusations he sexually abused members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation from Dec. 1, 2020 through Sept. 25, 2023.

Photos from the White Mountain Apache Police Facebook page show Leslie in years past at community events. Investigators say he worked for the department from April 2007 through June 2024.

Leslie has appeared in court. If convicted on all counts, he could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison.

Dig deeper:

Leslie is charged with 15 counts including aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping, sexual abuse through fear and coercion, deprivation of rights under color of law, and kidnapping a victim under 18. The alleged incidents happened between December 2020 and September 2023.

The FBI says Leslie raped and kidnapped two of the three victims, one of whom is a minor. The indictment also says he had sex with the third victim by threatening her. All the victims are members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. FBI agents believe Leslie targeted women and men between 2019 and 2024.

Legal Perspective:

Regarding the "color of law" charge, civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor explained the legal standard.

"Anybody in the federal role who has law enforcement agency experience has to fall under color of law to make sure that they are not violating the law themselves," Taylor said. He added that the charge ensures officers are not abusing their position of power to violate constitutional rights.

Former co-worker speaks out

We spoke with one of Leslie's former co-worker, who expressed shock over the allegations.

"This is really shocking to learn about him and it's unfortunate," said Dhanielle DeClay, a former White Mountain Apache police officer. "Because the community, they put a lot of trust in our officers. And when something like this happens, it really destroys that trust."

DeClay used to work in law enforcement, including the Salt River Police, but from 2011 to 2014 she was an officer for the White Mountain Apache Police Department—a co-worker of Karl Leslie. She says they even attended the same middle school.

"Karl was just one of those guys that kept to himself, and he was somebody I worked with, but he didn't really—we never became friends," DeClay said. "Even though we knew each other our whole life, we weren't friends."

DeClay knows Leslie is innocent until proven guilty, but says his case has hurt the trust between tribal law enforcement and the community even more.

"I just hope that other people that have experienced something like that also come forward right now," DeClay said. "Right now would be a great time to say something; otherwise, you know, this is going to be swept under the rug."

What you can do:

Heith Janke, Special Agent in Charge at FBI Phoenix, believes there are more potential victims.

"My message to those victims or to those who know of other victims: please come forward and report your information to the FBI," Janke said.

FBI Seeking Victim Information in Karl Leslie Investigation

https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/WMAT/