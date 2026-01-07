Former White Mountain Apache officer accused of sexual assault, kidnapping

article

The Brief A former White Mountain Apache officer was arrested for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of three tribal members. The 15-count indictment includes charges of aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping involving a minor while the officer was on duty. The FBI believes there may be additional victims and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-225-5324.



A White Mountain Apache Tribal Police officer is accused of "forcibly raping" and kidnapping victims in the tribe.

What we know:

Karl Eugene Leslie, 42, was arrested on Jan. 7 after being charged in a 15-count indictment, with aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse through fear, sexual abuse through coercion, deprivation of rights under color of law, and kidnapping, including one count of kidnapping of a victim under the age of 18.

If convicted, Leslie could carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

The Whiteriver man, who was an active law enforcement officer from April 2007 through June 2024, was taken into custody in Canyon Day on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The backstory:

Leslie was accused of sexually abusing three members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation from Dec. 1, 2020 through Sept. 25, 2023.

"The indictment alleges that Leslie forcibly raped and kidnapped two of the three victims, one of whom was a minor, and that Leslie twice engaged in sexual acts with a third victim by threatening her and placing her in fear," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

What they're saying:

"The heinous acts alleged in this indictment underscore precisely why the FBI conducts public corruption and civil rights investigations," FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said. "Law enforcement officers are entrusted with tremendous authority when they take an oath and wear the badge, pledging to honorably protect and serve their communities. When they instead violate that oath and tarnish the badge by preying upon the vulnerable, the FBI will always be here to ensure they are held accountable."

Why you should care:

FBI Phoenix believes there could be more victims. Anyone with information, or if you believe you were a victim, is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. Information can also be submitted online.