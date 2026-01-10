Protesters demand ICE accountability following deadly shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe to honor Renee Good, who was killed by a federal immigration officer on Jan. 7. Demonstrators are petitioning state senators to demand transparency from ICE and prevent similar incidents from occurring locally. The Department of Homeland Security stands by their statement that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.



Hundreds took to the streets to call for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be held accountable and to remember Renee Good, who was killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Local perspective:

But on Jan. 10, people in Phoenix took to the streets in her name. From protests in downtown Phoenix and Mesa to a candlelight vigil in Tempe, the message was largely the same: to remember Good and call for ICE to be held accountable.

"We need to stand for someone that can't stand up for herself anymore," said one woman at the vigil.

"I think there's a very distinct difference between law enforcement and senior enforcement," another attendee added.

Dig deeper:

The sentiment was echoed by the vigil’s organizer, who said, "I don't think anybody should be shot and killed. Charlie Kirk… anybody."

Protesters in the Valley say Good’s story resonates because of its relatability.

"She could have been any one of us," a man at the protest said. Another attendee at the vigil agreed, said, "It could be any on any street, any road, any state."

Why you should care:

Now, they want to let ICE agents in Phoenix know they won’t stand for anything like it here.

"We do have a kind of a pledge petition to our two senators because we do want them to be more vocal, a lot more vocal about what's happening in our country," the vigil organizer said. "We know Phoenix is going to be the next time and we make sure that our senators are aware."

A woman at the protest added that the demonstrations are a preemptive message to officials. "We don't want it to happen here. So it's an advance. It's making sure it's known that we're not going to stand up for it."

Big picture view:

Even those who don't protest often said something about what's happening in Minneapolis struck a chord with them.

"I'm a normal person. I have protested one other time in my life at the ‘No Kings’ rally," a woman at the protest said. "I just don't trust in my government standing up for what's normal right now. What is just human decency. This isn't even about politics anymore. It's about human decency."

What's next:

The Department of Homeland Security continues to say that the agent who shot Good acted in self defense, and that he was following ICE's training.