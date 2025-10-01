2 Amazon delivery drones crash in west Phoenix

article

The Brief Two Amazon Prime Air delivery drones crashed into a crane in Tolleson. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local police are actively investigating the incident.



An investigation is underway after two Amazon delivery drones crashed into a crane in Tolleson on Oct. 1.

What we know:

Tolleson police said the incident involved Prime Air drones that crashed into a crane in a commercial area of 96th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating.

What they're saying:

Amazon spokesperson, Terrence Clark, released the following statement regarding the incident: "We’re aware of an incident involving two Prime Air drones in Tolleson, Arizona. We’re currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate."

The FAA, who will take over the investigation, released the following statement.

"Two MK30 drones collided with the boom of a crane in Tolleson, Arizona, around 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Oct. 1. No injuries were reported."

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the collision.

Map of the crash location.