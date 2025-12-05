Crash prompts calls to revoke bar's liquor license; deadly shooting suspect sought l Morning News Brief

article

From the continued fallout for a Valley bar that's at the center of a deadly crash investigation to the search for a suspect in connection with a shooting near downtown Phoenix that left a man dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 5.

1. ‘It should have never happened'

The backstory:

Police say a 19-year-old woman was inside Tempe Tavern, a bar recently targeted in an underage drinking sting, shortly before she was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

What they're saying:

City leaders are calling on the Arizona State Liquor Board to revoke the bar's liquor licenses following a series of mass arrests at the establishment.

"Unfortunately, the city doesn't have a lot of power. Here is really the state liquor board that needs to take action," said Tempe City Councilmember Randy Keating. "I'm surprised stricter action wasn't taken after the first incident, and unfortunately, there's been a tragic accident in the city. Someone is dead, and someone's life is potentially ruined. And it's a tragic tragedy. And it should have never happened."

2. Mercedes Vega murder case

Mercedes Vega

The backstory:

Maricopa County prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty for Sencere Hayes and Cudjoe Young, the two men accused of the April 2023 murder of 22-year-old Mercedes Vega, who was found shot in a burning car.

What they're saying:

Vega's parents, Tom and Erika Pillsbury, support the decision to pursue the death penalty, calling it an easy choice given the nature of their daughter’s death.

"It's very hard to feel the emotions of pain, anger and happy all in the same emotion," Tom said.

4. Deadly shooting suspect sought

What we know:

An unidentified man died after he was found with an apparent gunshot wound near Central Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say no suspects are in custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

