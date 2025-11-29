Expand / Collapse search

Woman slashes boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving Day: police

By
Published  November 29, 2025 8:37pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Suspect admits to slashing boyfriend's throat Thanksgiving night, police say

Suspect admits to slashing boyfriend's throat Thanksgiving night, police say

A 52-year-old woman admitted to police that she slashed the throat of her boyfriend of 11 years at a Mesa apartment complex.

The Brief

    • A woman is accused of slashing her boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving night in Mesa.
    • The victim underwent emergency surgery for the laceration and is currently expected to survive the attack.
    • Police have charged her with attempted murder and aggravated assault, but the motive for the attack is still unknown.

MESA, Ariz. - A woman is accused of trying to kill her boyfriend after slashing his throat on Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, Mesa Police responded to an apartment complex on South Country Club Drive.

Tamala Rudeseal, 52, called police to tell them she had slashed someone's throat.

Dig deeper:

When officers arrived, they detained Rudeseal and rushed the victim, later identified as her boyfriend of 11 years, to a nearby hospital. The victim underwent emergency surgery for a laceration to his throat. 

Officials said he is expected to survive. 

Rudeseal was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to the police department.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the incident. The victim's identity was not released.

The Source: Mesa Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews