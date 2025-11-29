Woman slashes boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving Day: police
MESA, Ariz. - A woman is accused of trying to kill her boyfriend after slashing his throat on Thanksgiving Day.
What we know:
Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, Mesa Police responded to an apartment complex on South Country Club Drive.
Tamala Rudeseal, 52, called police to tell them she had slashed someone's throat.
Dig deeper:
When officers arrived, they detained Rudeseal and rushed the victim, later identified as her boyfriend of 11 years, to a nearby hospital. The victim underwent emergency surgery for a laceration to his throat.
Officials said he is expected to survive.
Rudeseal was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to the police department.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the incident. The victim's identity was not released.
The Source: Mesa Police Department