Woman slashes boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving Day: police

The Brief A woman is accused of slashing her boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving night in Mesa. The victim underwent emergency surgery for the laceration and is currently expected to survive the attack. Police have charged her with attempted murder and aggravated assault, but the motive for the attack is still unknown.



A woman is accused of trying to kill her boyfriend after slashing his throat on Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, Mesa Police responded to an apartment complex on South Country Club Drive.

Tamala Rudeseal, 52, called police to tell them she had slashed someone's throat.

Dig deeper:

When officers arrived, they detained Rudeseal and rushed the victim, later identified as her boyfriend of 11 years, to a nearby hospital. The victim underwent emergency surgery for a laceration to his throat.

Officials said he is expected to survive.

Rudeseal was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to the police department.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the incident. The victim's identity was not released.