Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested in Tolleson

The Brief A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl outside an elementary school on Sept. 29 has been arrested. Christopher Leon, 35, was taken into custody five days later and has been booked on attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. The suspect admitted his involvement to Phoenix police following his arrest.



A suspect wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping involving an 11-year-old girl near 87th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Sept. 29 has been arrested.

What we know:

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, Tolleson officers responded to reports of an unknown man accused of approaching the young girl, grabbing her and pulling her arm as she was walking along Van Buren Street. The child was about to break free and run back to Arizona Desert Elementary School, where she reported it to school staff.

Following an investigation, 35-year-old Christopher Leon was identified and taken into custody near I-10 and Chandler Boulevard at around 8:44 a.m. on Oct. 4, five days after the attempted kidnapping.

Leon admitted his involvement to Phoenix police and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

What they're saying:

"The Tolleson Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to the Phoenix Police Department for their assistance and to the Tolleson and surrounding communities for sharing information that helped bring this case to a swift resolution."

Map of the attempted kidnapping location.