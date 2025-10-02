Attempted child abduction prompts Tolleson Police to issue safety alert
TOLLESON, Ariz. - Officials with the Tolleson Police Department have issued an alert to the community, days after an attempted child abduction incident in the West Valley city.
What we know:
In a statement released on Oct. 2, investigators said the incident happened at around 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 29, near the area of 87th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
"According to the report, an adult male suspect approached a juvenile female, grabbed her by the arm, and attempted to pull her away. The child was able to break free, and the suspect fled eastbound on Van Buren Street," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
While Tolleson Police say the suspect has been identified, they did not release the suspect's name, nor did they release any descriptions of the suspect.
Police, however, did release a photo of the suspect.
What you can do:
"Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tolleson Police Department's Non-Emergency Line at (623) 936-7186," officials wrote.
Police say people should not approach or confront the individual.