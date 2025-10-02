Attempted child abduction prompts Tolleson Police to issue safety alert

article

The Brief Tolleson Police officials have issued a Public Safety Alert in connection with an attempted child abduction incident. The incident happened on Sept. 29, near the area of 87th Avenue and Van Buren Street.



Officials with the Tolleson Police Department have issued an alert to the community, days after an attempted child abduction incident in the West Valley city.

What we know:

In a statement released on Oct. 2, investigators said the incident happened at around 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 29, near the area of 87th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"According to the report, an adult male suspect approached a juvenile female, grabbed her by the arm, and attempted to pull her away. The child was able to break free, and the suspect fled eastbound on Van Buren Street," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

While Tolleson Police say the suspect has been identified, they did not release the suspect's name, nor did they release any descriptions of the suspect.

Police, however, did release a photo of the suspect.

What you can do:

"Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tolleson Police Department's Non-Emergency Line at (623) 936-7186," officials wrote.

Police say people should not approach or confront the individual.