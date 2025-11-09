Man shoots victim, himself after forcing himself into home: police
TOLLESON, Ariz. - Two people are hospitalized after a suspect forced his way into a home, shot a man, and turned the gun on himself, according to Phoenix police.
What we know:
Around 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to a shooting incident at an apartment complex near 2500 South 99th Avenue in Tolleson.
A 28-year-old man was found with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a second 911 call came in, regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 99th Avenue and Van Buren in Tolleson.
A 23-year-old man was found at the scene. Phoenix and Tolleson officers confirmed that this man was related to the earlier shooting. He was also taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Detectives learned that the 23-year-old suspect forced his way into the victim's home and confronted him with a gun.
The suspect shot the victim several times before turning the gun on himself. However, the suspect survived the self-inflicted gunshot and drove to 99th Avenue and Van Buren where police found him.
What we don't know:
The suspect's and victim's identities were not released. The events leading up to the incident were not made known.
What's next:
Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department