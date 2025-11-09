Man shoots victim, himself after forcing himself into home: police

The Brief Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an alleged home invasion shooting in Tolleson. Police say the 23-year-old suspect forced his way into a home, shot a 28-year-old victim multiple times, and then shot himself. The suspect faces charges once he is released from the hospital, but the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.



Two people are hospitalized after a suspect forced his way into a home, shot a man, and turned the gun on himself, according to Phoenix police.

What we know:

Around 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to a shooting incident at an apartment complex near 2500 South 99th Avenue in Tolleson.

A 28-year-old man was found with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second 911 call came in, regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 99th Avenue and Van Buren in Tolleson.

A 23-year-old man was found at the scene. Phoenix and Tolleson officers confirmed that this man was related to the earlier shooting. He was also taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Detectives learned that the 23-year-old suspect forced his way into the victim's home and confronted him with a gun.

The suspect shot the victim several times before turning the gun on himself. However, the suspect survived the self-inflicted gunshot and drove to 99th Avenue and Van Buren where police found him.

What we don't know:

The suspect's and victim's identities were not released. The events leading up to the incident were not made known.

What's next:

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail.

