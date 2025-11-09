Expand / Collapse search

Man shoots victim, himself after forcing himself into home: police

By
Published  November 9, 2025 7:16pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an alleged home invasion shooting in Tolleson.
    • Police say the 23-year-old suspect forced his way into a home, shot a 28-year-old victim multiple times, and then shot himself.
    • The suspect faces charges once he is released from the hospital, but the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Two people are hospitalized after a suspect forced his way into a home, shot a man, and turned the gun on himself, according to Phoenix police. 

What we know:

Around 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to a shooting incident at an apartment complex near 2500 South 99th Avenue in Tolleson.

A 28-year-old man was found with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police said a second 911 call came in, regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 99th Avenue and Van Buren in Tolleson. 

A 23-year-old man was found at the scene. Phoenix and Tolleson officers confirmed that this man was related to the earlier shooting. He was also taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Dig deeper:

Detectives learned that the 23-year-old suspect forced his way into the victim's home and confronted him with a gun. 

The suspect shot the victim several times before turning the gun on himself. However, the suspect survived the self-inflicted gunshot and drove to 99th Avenue and Van Buren where police found him. 

What we don't know:

The suspect's and victim's identities were not released. The events leading up to the incident were not made known. 

What's next:

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail.

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyTollesonNews